New Mexico offers scholarships for advanced teacher training

Updated: October 09, 2020 06:47 AM
Created: October 09, 2020 06:44 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say they’re making funds available to mid-level public school teachers to cover the cost of continuing education certifications that can lead to a significant salary increase.
The Public Education Department says it will cover the approximately $2,000 cost of pursuing National Board Certified Teacher credentials to become a “Level 3” teacher.
Teachers who complete the certification are eligible for a nearly $7,000 pay increase.
Teacher salary increases were reined into 1% for the current school year in response to the economic downturn from the coronavirus, as educators pay for unexpected expenses related to the pivot to online learning.
