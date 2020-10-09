New Mexico offers scholarships for advanced teacher training | KOB 4
New Mexico offers scholarships for advanced teacher training

The Associated Press
Updated: October 09, 2020 06:47 AM
Created: October 09, 2020 06:44 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say they’re making funds available to mid-level public school teachers to cover the cost of continuing education certifications that can lead to a significant salary increase.

The Public Education Department says it will cover the approximately $2,000 cost of pursuing National Board Certified Teacher credentials to become a “Level 3” teacher.

Teachers who complete the certification are eligible for a nearly $7,000 pay increase.

Teacher salary increases were reined into 1% for the current school year in response to the economic downturn from the coronavirus, as educators pay for unexpected expenses related to the pivot to online learning.


