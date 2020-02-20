New Mexico official: Flu is more pressing concern than virus | KOB 4
New Mexico official: Flu is more pressing concern than virus

The Associated Press
Created: February 20, 2020 12:17 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — It’s more important in New Mexico for residents to be concerned about the flu than the virus receiving global attention, the state Health Department said Thursday.

The COVID-19 virus should be subject to “heightened awareness”″ but the flu “remains a more significant illness” in New Mexico, the department said in a statement.

There haven’t been any cases of the virus in New Mexico but the flu season “continues with many cases still being reported at New Mexico’s clinics and hospitals,” Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said. “Flu is the more pressing health risk in our state right now.”

The department advises that people get a flu vaccination annually “and practice common sense habits like washing your hands frequently and covering your mouth when you’re sick and have to cough.”


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

