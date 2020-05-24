New Mexico official: Mass gatherings may be out for a year

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state official says gatherings of more than 100 people may not be possible for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that sports stadiums, concert halls and conference centers in the state could remain empty for months.

“I know a lot of events have been canceled this year,” Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said. “We may not have the ability to do a mass gathering until we have a vaccine or herd immunity. It could be a year or 18 months.”