New Mexico official: Retake state land leased to Epstein

Associated Press
August 29, 2019 01:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's attorney general is recommending officials retake state trust land that had been leased to financier Jeffrey Epstein's ranch south of Santa Fe.

Attorney General Hector Balderas outlined his recommendations Thursday in a letter to State Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard.

A small portion of Epstein's roughly 10,000-acre ranch includes state trust land that the attorney general says was meant for cattle grazing.

Balderas say a minimal amount of ranching was conducted on the land and that the leases were improperly granted.

Balderas accused Epstein of using the leased land to build privacy around his ranch.

Epstein killed himself in a New York jail cell Aug. 10 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. More than a dozen women spoke out in court this week about sexual abuse they say they suffered as his victims.

