New Mexico official takes aim at oil, gas bond requirements | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico official takes aim at oil, gas bond requirements

New Mexico official takes aim at oil, gas bond requirements

The Associated Press
Created: May 20, 2021 06:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s financial assurance requirements for oil and gas wells, pipelines and related infrastructure fall far short of what would be needed to offset closure and cleanup costs.

That's the finding of an independent study commissioned by the state after concerns were raised last year about taxpayers being left on the hook if companies go bankrupt or abandon their operations without cleaning up.

The study pegged the bonding gap at more than $8 billion.

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard called the estimate staggering. She says the state needs to take action to ensure companies are adequately bonded.

She's planning a series of public meetings on the issue.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque
Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque
16-year-old who allegedly killed mother while high on LSD to stay in jail pending trial
16-year-old who allegedly killed mother while high on LSD to stay in jail pending trial
Lawmakers in shock after learning state overpaid millions in unemployment benefits
Lawmakers in shock after learning state overpaid millions in unemployment benefits
Dept. of Workforce Solutions addresses report that says it overpaid $250 million in unemployment
Dept. of Workforce Solutions addresses report that says it overpaid $250 million in unemployment
New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign
New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign