New Mexico officials advocate for more vaccine doses

The Associated Press
Created: January 26, 2021 06:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nearly one quarter of New Mexico’s population has registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

But officials with some of the state’s largest health care providers said Monday that inconsistencies with the supply chain are among the barriers to getting more shots in arms.

They say they have been planning and are ready to set up more clinics to administer vaccines when more doses arrive.

More than 515,000 residents have registered on the state's vaccine website.

Health officials say the focus right now remains on those who are 75 and older. More than 203,800 doses have been administered.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

