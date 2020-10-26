New Mexico officials concerned about hospital capacity

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 26, 2020 10:58 AM
Created: October 26, 2020 10:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials with three of the largest health care systems in New Mexico will be providing an update Monday on the coronavirus pandemic as the state deals with a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Despite having some of the most restrictive public health requirements since the start of the pandemic, New Mexico has seen three record-setting days for daily case totals in just over a week.
Hospitalizations also have skyrocketed with nearly 290 people being treated around the state. That marks nearly a four-fold increase over the past month.
As of Sunday, 77% of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 50% of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
State officials have been warning people that without reducing spread, the health care system will be overwhelmed.
