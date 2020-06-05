New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat | KOB 4
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat

The Associated Press
Updated: June 05, 2020 06:31 AM
Created: June 05, 2020 06:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are warning residents and visitors of the potential for heat-related illnesses as forecasters predict more near record temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is reporting that Friday will be another hot day with a few communities in central and eastern New Mexico likely to hit triple digits. Temperatures above 90 are anticipated to last through the weekend.

Data analysis from the state’s public health tracking program has found that even though temperatures in the upper 80s may not seem high, it’s the level historically at which half of the cases of people requiring treatment for heat-related illness in New Mexico have sought medical help.

“People who work outdoors are especially prone to heat-related illnesses, which can have serious health outcomes,” Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said. “The best ways to prevent heat-related illness are to stay hydrated, stay in the shade where possible and take rest breaks if you are working outdoors.”

Officials said heat stress is a heat-related illness that can have symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, cramping and weakness.


