New Mexico officials urge seniors to fill out the 2020 census

Casey Torres
Created: February 07, 2020 11:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department focuses on helping our senior citizens, especially in rural areas where they have large populations.
“We provide home delivered meals, and we also provide in-home care services to our seniors,” said Policy and Planning Director Dolores Gonzales.
The agency relies heavily on state and federal funding to keep on going. Gonzales said they need anyone living in New Mexico on April 1 to fill out the 2020 census questionnaire.
"Right now, we receive about a 3 to 1 ratio in federal to state dollars," she said. "We need a ton more federal dollars to help support our seniors in the state of New Mexico."
Gonzales said every cent counts and every survey could mean millions for our state.
"Just 1% of our population, if they don't apply and they don't fill out the census, we could lose $780 million in our state,” she explained.
The Aging and Long-Term Services will help seniors fill out their surveys which can be done over the phone, through mail or online. They hope family members will help them too.
"They are the ones that took care of us and now it's our turn to take care of them,” she said.
The agency has 250 offices across the state. Anyone with questions can go to one of them or call them at 1 (800) 432-2080.
You can click here for information on their locations.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company