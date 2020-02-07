New Mexico officials urge seniors to fill out the 2020 census

Gonzales said every cent counts and every survey could mean millions for our state.



"Just 1% of our population, if they don't apply and they don't fill out the census, we could lose $780 million in our state,” she explained.

The Aging and Long-Term Services will help seniors fill out their surveys which can be done over the phone, through mail or online. They hope family members will help them too.

"They are the ones that took care of us and now it's our turn to take care of them,” she said.

The agency has 250 offices across the state. Anyone with questions can go to one of them or call them at 1 (800) 432-2080.

You can click here for information on their locations.