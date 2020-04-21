New Mexico OKs 19K new jobless claims, count now up to 74K

The state’s jobless claims skyrocketed as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, emphasized the need for social distancing under an emergency health order that suspended nonessential business, closed down schools and banned gatherings of more than five people.

New Mexico officials announced new deliveries of personal protective equipment such as face masks and gowns to retirement homes and state, local and tribal entities. The governor’s office says the state has spent $10.4 million on protective equipment designed to limit the transmission of COVID-19 since the disease arrived.

Shipments in recent days went out to Pojoaque, Zuni and Santa Clara pueblos as well as retirement homes in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Socorro counties.

Lujan Grisham has said an economic recovery plan is under development, but it is unclear whether the plan will incorporate the White House’s phased approach to reopening the economy.

Lujan Grisham took part in a call Monday between U.S. governors and Vice President Mike Pence regarding efforts to expand coronavirus testing capacity. Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said she did not get a chance to ask Pence for more information about the future of antibody testing, which New Mexico has not yet implemented.

New Mexico relies on coronavirus tests that use nose or throat swabs, though its health officials are eager to explore the potential benefits of antibody tests that look in the blood for evidence someone had the virus and recovered.

Lujan Grisham said last week that social distancing measures cannot be relaxed without broader testing, expanded contact tracing to try and pinpoint and isolate sources of infection, and new treatment or therapy options. Public health officials have said it could take a year to 18 months to fully validate potential vaccines.

New Mexico has at least 58 deaths linked to COVID-19 and nearly 2,000 infections.