New Mexico on track to surpass 100K confirmed infections

The Associated Press
Created: December 02, 2020 12:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is expected to mark another grim milestone as the coronavirus pandemic marches on and some public health restrictions are eased following a two-week lockdown.

Confirmed cases in the state are likely to top 100,000 on Wednesday. Like elsewhere, New Mexico has been dealing with a surge in cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

Data shows about half of the state's total cases have been reported in just the last month, and laboratories have been busy with increased demand for testing.

Health officials also expect an uptick in the coming weeks as a result of family gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.


