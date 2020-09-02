New Mexico once again meeting all COVID-19 gating criteria

"If we reopen in a way similar to the Fourth of July and Memorial Day, we're going to have a problem," Scrase said. "It's important to have a safe Labor Day."

The governor has not changed the 14-day quarantine rule for travelers. However, Scrase said they are looking and whether any amendments to the rule can be implemented.

"What we're doing right now is looking across America to see where we can find states that have done more innovation in travel policies and quarantine," he said. 'I think we would all agree that our goal in the quarantine policy is we don't want to do anything that significantly increase positive COVID cases in New Mexico.



Scrase also said the state has a vaccine committee with about 60 different people to work on a plan to make sure New Mexicans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available.