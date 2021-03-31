New Mexico organizers plan for international balloon fiesta

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Organizers are planning for this year's Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, with ticket sales for the annual fall event expected to begin in July.
The fiesta usually attracts hundreds of ballooning teams as well as hundreds of thousands of spectators from around the globe.
Last year's fiesta wasn't held because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity said Tuesday that the board of directors is committed to New Mexico's public health mandates and plans to have health measures identified for pilots and guests by the time ticket sales begin.
He also warned that the measures may be updated and will be evaluated as October approaches.
