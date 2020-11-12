New Mexico overflow facility remains locked as cases spike

The Associated Press
Created: November 12, 2020 12:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alternate care overflow facility in New Mexico designed to house coronavirus patients has remained locked and unused as hospitals across the state are increasingly slammed.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that New Mexico and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers invested $3.6 million to renovate a now-closed hospital, promising it would be “operational” by April 27 for patients recovering from COVID-19.
The state signed a one-year lease to use the Gibson Medical Center for $8.6 million a year.
But it is still unclear when or if the space will be used. The New Mexico Health Department said in a written statement that the center remains an option for addressing overcrowding.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)