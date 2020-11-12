New Mexico overflow facility remains locked as cases spike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alternate care overflow facility in New Mexico designed to house coronavirus patients has remained locked and unused as hospitals across the state are increasingly slammed.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that New Mexico and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers invested $3.6 million to renovate a now-closed hospital, promising it would be “operational” by April 27 for patients recovering from COVID-19.