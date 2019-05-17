New Mexico panel rejects reconsideration of Facebook bill | KOB 4
New Mexico panel rejects reconsideration of Facebook bill

The Associated Press
May 17, 2019 10:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico regulators have declined to reconsider their decision for the state's largest utility to bill Facebook $39 million for a new transmission line.

The state Public Regulation Commission unanimously voted Thursday to reject motions by the Public Service Company of New Mexico and two other groups asking regulators to rehear arguments.

The commission in mid-April ordered the utility to charge Facebook nearly half the cost of the $85 million transmission line to its data center in Los Lunas.

The commission said ratepayers could not be charged for the project because the line wouldn't benefit retail customers. The utility says the transmission line upgrades its network, so it does benefit wholesale and retail customers.

The utility says it's disappointed by the decision and is reviewing options for how to proceed.

