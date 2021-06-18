New Mexico panel takes up stream access issue

The Associated Press
Updated: June 18, 2021 10:35 AM
Created: June 18, 2021 09:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The debate over whether the public has a right to fish or float streams and other waterways that flow through private property has percolated for decades in many western U.S. states.
It's reaching a boiling point in New Mexico, where wildlife commissioners are scheduled Friday to take up the applications of landowners who are seeking to prohibit public access to portions of streams that run through their property.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is among those who say public access cannot be limited.
There also are concerns about whether the Game Commission chairwoman has a conflict of interest in the case.
