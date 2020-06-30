New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic

Grace Reader
Updated: June 30, 2020 07:54 AM
Created: June 30, 2020 07:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting this fall, New Mexico students will spend half of their time in a classroom and half of their time at home. That inconsistency is tough for families, which is why some are ditching public schools next year.

“Trying to get all three kiddos on a Zoom call at the same time, the calls dropping, we just felt that with the uncertainty of the next school year it was the best thing for our family to start homeschooling,” Jenelle Gallegos, a mom who is moving to homeschool this year, said.

Advertisement

Gallegos’ is not alone. Sarah Candalaria and Melissa Solecki have both been homeschool parents for more than a decade, and they just started a new program called Homeschool Homies to help new parents navigate the transition to homeschooling.

“There's been an increase I think for both of us of people reaching out and asking what do we do and how do we do it because they're not ready to jump back into school yet, to public school,” Solecki said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Advertisement


City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Navajo Nation reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain
New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain