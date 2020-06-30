New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting this fall, New Mexico students will spend half of their time in a classroom and half of their time at home. That inconsistency is tough for families, which is why some are ditching public schools next year.

“Trying to get all three kiddos on a Zoom call at the same time, the calls dropping, we just felt that with the uncertainty of the next school year it was the best thing for our family to start homeschooling,” Jenelle Gallegos, a mom who is moving to homeschool this year, said.