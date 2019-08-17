New Mexico parents get preview of school-lockdown video | KOB 4
New Mexico parents get preview of school-lockdown video

Associated Press
August 17, 2019 09:45 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A school district in New Mexico is giving parents a preview of an instruction video on lockdown situations associated with active shooters that will be shown to students.
    
Santa Fe Public Schools advised parents Friday evening in a robocall about the upcoming video presentation for children titled, "Run, Hide, Fight."
    
The 13-minute video was posted on the district website and YouTube. It provides demonstrations and instructions about responding to strangers without ID stickers and then how to barricade doors, hide from "bad guys," flee school and possibly fight using improvised weapons such as a stapler, scissors or computer. It notes that classrooms are equipped with bucket toilets to avoid life-threatening trips to the bathroom.
    
Safety lessons are delivered by an elementary school teacher, basketball coach and district Superintendent Veronica Garcia.

Associated Press


Updated: August 17, 2019 09:45 AM
Created: August 17, 2019 09:43 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

