New Mexico pilot dies in helicopter crash in Hawaii

Kassi Nelson
May 01, 2019 05:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico man died in a helicopter crash in Hawaii on Monday.

Joseph Berridge, 28, moved to the island three weeks ago to pursue his dream of giving helicopter tours.

“If the tree was 15-feet tall, you would find Joseph up at the top,” said Berridge’s father, Bobby. “He was just a daredevil, happy-go-lucky kid.”

Joseph attended high school in Hatch and learned to fly in Albuquerque.

He trained in Chopper 4.

“Everybody who ever flew with Joseph knew he was a good pilot a natural at it,” Bobby said.

Joseph and two passengers were killed when his helicopter crashed.

“It's like your heart is ripped out of your insides and you don't know what time it is or what day it is,” Bobby said. “It's just like all a big nightmare. You can't wake up from it.”

The cause of the crash is not known.

Witnesses report that the helicopter went into a spin and crashed, nose first, into a busy roadway.

