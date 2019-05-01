New Mexico pilot dies in helicopter crash in Hawaii

Joseph attended high school in Hatch and learned to fly in Albuquerque.

He trained in Chopper 4.

“Everybody who ever flew with Joseph knew he was a good pilot a natural at it,” Bobby said.

Joseph and two passengers were killed when his helicopter crashed.

“It's like your heart is ripped out of your insides and you don't know what time it is or what day it is,” Bobby said. “It's just like all a big nightmare. You can't wake up from it.”

The cause of the crash is not known.

Witnesses report that the helicopter went into a spin and crashed, nose first, into a busy roadway.