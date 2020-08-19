New Mexico planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution | KOB 4
New Mexico planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Associated Press
Updated: August 19, 2020 06:34 AM
Created: August 19, 2020 06:29 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Top New Mexico health officials say it's too early to say whether a COVID-19 vaccine — once available — will be mandatory for certain people in the state.

But Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expects there to be a population for whom the vaccine will be required, noting that health care workers, educators, nursing home residents and emergency responders could be among that population.

It also will depend on availability.

The comments come as pharmaceutical companies race to have a vaccine ready by early next year.

New Mexico has seen its daily COVID-19 case counts improve. On Tuesday, an additional 79 cases were confirmed.

