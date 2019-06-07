New Mexico plans meetings for new methane rules | KOB 4
New Mexico plans meetings for new methane rules

Associated Press
June 08, 2019 09:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico environmental regulators say they will be reaching out to communities, environmental groups and industry to develop the state's first methane reduction regulations.
    
Environment Secretary James Kenney said Friday collaboration will be key in developing a regulatory framework to ensure methane reductions in the oil and gas sector.
    
Kenney said he and officials with the state energy and minerals department will be meeting with stakeholders to gather ideas and hear concerns. Three meetings are planned this summer in Albuquerque, Farmington and Carlsbad.
    
The effort stems from an executive order signed earlier this year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that targets greenhouse gas emissions and encourages renewable energy development.
    
The oil and gas industry has said technological advancements are helping to curb methane emissions, even as production reaches record levels.

