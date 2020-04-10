New Mexico plans self-isolation spots for those with virus

She admonished people who continue to flout a stay-at-home order with large gatherings documented on social media, despite a ban of public gathering of more than five people.

“If you can’t comply, we’re going to let you know,” she said. “We will enforce because we have an obligation to save as many lives as possible.”

Lujan Grisham held up a a portrait of her own mother who is confined to an assisted living facility as an example of the people most endangered by cavalier attitudes toward social distancing.

If “the nurses and the doctors who are coming to that particular facility where she lives have been to grocery stores where too many people have been, and have been at a gas station where too many people have been, and have been at a park where too many people have been,” the governor said, “then the life that you could destroy could be mine because I could lose my mother.”

The state’s 17th death linked to coronavirus was a woman in her 80s who lived at a retirement and nursing center in Albquerque where dozens of residents and staff have contracted the virus.

Confirmed COVID-19 infections statewide rose to 989 on Thursday, after more than 25,000 tests.

Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said the state has forged ahead with expanded testing procedures that search for asymptomatic patients that can still transmit the disease, with a focus on nursing homes, drug treatment centers and Native American pueblo communities.

The infection rate in three northwestern counties is nearly three times the statewide average. Seven counties in the east and northeast of the state have yet to detect an infection.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.