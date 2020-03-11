New Mexico plans surveillance for COVID-19 at nursing homes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Health Department plans to deploy public health nurses this week to assisted care facilities for the elderly to look for evidence of the new coronavirus and ensure adequate precautions.

No COVID-19 cases have been detected in New Mexico after at least 69 tests. Health Department spokesman David Morgan on Tuesday confirmed the planned deployment of nurses and said visits to nursing homes already are underway by the agency’s quality management bureau.