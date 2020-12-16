New Mexico plans to resume jury trials in February

The Associated Press
Created: December 16, 2020 06:21 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico courts are scheduled to resume jury trials in February 2021 after a hiatus in response to surging coronavirus infections. The Administrative Office of the Courts announced the order Monday.
The suspension of jury trials in November did not apply to grand juries that decide whether evidence warrants charges of criminal conduct.
In a news release, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil said the state judiciary relies on an emergency response team to monitor pandemic risks.
State courts have remained open throughout the pandemic as judges use video and telephone conferencing to carry out civil and criminal legal proceedings.
