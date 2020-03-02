New Mexico police investigate after man dies in custody | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: March 02, 2020 11:58 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are investigating the death of a man who led Las Cruces police on a foot chase and was taken into custody after an officer used a Taser.

Medical investigators have yet to determine what caused the man’s death. He was identified as Antonio Valenzuela, 40, of Las Cruces.

Authorities said Las Cruces police pulled over a pickup truck early Saturday and discovered that Valenzuela had a warrant out for his arrest from the state probation and parole division. When asked to get out of the truck, Valenzuela fled and officers followed.

During the pursuit, one officer used his department issued Taser. Valenzuela was described as combative but officers were able to handcuff him. They then noticed he was unresponsive and called for emergency medical services. Valenzuela was pronounced dead at the scene.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

