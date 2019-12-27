New Mexico police plan for sobriety patrols in January

The Associated Press
Created: December 27, 2019 06:22 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police are planning a series of sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols in January as part of an effort to catch drunk drivers. The patrols will happen in counties across the state.
Authorities say they hope continued attention will help reduce alcohol-related fatalities.
Statistics compiled by state transportation officials and the University of New Mexico show 369 people died on New Mexico roads between January and November.
That's more than last year, but fewer crashes this year have involved alcohol.
