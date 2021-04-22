New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas

The Associated Press
Created: April 22, 2021 06:27 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say that they are preparing to respond to pockets of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in some communities at the same time that overall interest in getting vaccinated increases.
Health Secretary Tracie Collins said Wednesday that the state is exploring the recruitment of so-called community champions, who are trusted residents of communities with vaccine hesitancy who can address concerns about safety and effectiveness.
Town halls also are a possibility to vet concerns and possible misinformation.
And video testimonials about coronavirus vaccines already have been recorded.
Another state health official says medical providers also have a crucial role in listening and addressing people’s fears.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)