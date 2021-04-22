New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas | KOB 4

New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas

New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas

The Associated Press
Created: April 22, 2021 06:27 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say that they are preparing to respond to pockets of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in some communities at the same time that overall interest in getting vaccinated increases.

Health Secretary Tracie Collins said Wednesday that the state is exploring the recruitment of so-called community champions, who are trusted residents of communities with vaccine hesitancy who can address concerns about safety and effectiveness.

Town halls also are a possibility to vet concerns and possible misinformation.

And video testimonials about coronavirus vaccines already have been recorded.

Another state health official says medical providers also have a crucial role in listening and addressing people’s fears.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas
New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas
Critics question science behind governor’s public health order
Critics question science behind governor’s public health order
Sunport businesses offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees
Sunport businesses offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees