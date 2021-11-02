New Mexico prepares vaccination rollout for children

Chase Golightly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The final approval was given Tuesday for the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children ages 5 to 11.
KOB 4’s Chase Golightly spoke with the New Mexico Department of Health after that final signoff by the CDC. They said children could receive their first shot as soon as this week.
That means as soon as Wednesday – if those appointments are already made. Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine specifically made for children in that 5-11 age group have already been sent out to pharmacies and pediatricians in New Mexico.
Now, 188,000 children in New Mexico are eligible to get vaccinated. While many have already signed up, the NMDOH said for large-scale vaccination clinics, like people saw when the COVID-19 vaccine first rolled out – that is expected to start up next week.
"The Department of Health will be starting next week ramping up some larger-scale vaccination events across the state. I know there are some already scheduled around Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Las Cruces,” said David Morgan, NMDOH spokesperson.
Dr. Melissa Mason with New Mexico’s Pediatric Society said her office receives calls every day from parents asking about vaccinations for their kids. And now she is thrilled it is finally happening.
Now, if you wish to sign up your children for the vaccine you can reach out to your local pharmacy or pediatrician. You can also schedule them by going to vaccinenm.org.
