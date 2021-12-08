New Mexico preps for future shortages on Pecos River

Photo: Ralph Vigil/Molino de la Isla Organics LLC via AP
Photo: Ralph Vigil/Molino de la Isla Organics LLC via AP
Susan Montoya Bryan
Created: December 08, 2021 10:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top water official has outlined a plan for dealing with future shortages on the Pecos River in southeastern New Mexico.
State Engineer John D'Antonio in a recent order called the situation urgent.
Water managers have been augmenting supplies in the region over the years by pumping groundwater. That has allowed farmers to irrigate crops and New Mexico to make good on its water-sharing agreement with Texas.
However, officials are warning that pumping might not be enough in future years given the persistent drought.
The latest outlook shows much of the Southwestern U.S. can expect drought to stick around at least through February.
