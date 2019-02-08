New Mexico priest arrested, accused of raping 6-year-old boy

KOB 4 reported in November that Attorney General Hector Balderas' office executed a search warrant on the church's administrative offices in Albuquerque.

The church told KOB 4 that the attorney general's office wanted more information about Archuleta and another priest.

According to a criminal complaint, records that were recovered showed Archuleta had been credibly accused of sexual contact with minors at Holy Cross Parish prior to any victim coming forward.

The accusers said Archuleta targeted them while they were altar boys.