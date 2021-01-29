New Mexico prison chief says private jails needed, for now | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: January 29, 2021 07:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is sticking with its approach to contracting with privately operated prisons — and possibly phasing them out as time and money allow.

State Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero on Thursday spoke out in opposition to a bill that would make it unlawful for the state and local governments to contract with private prisons across New Mexico.

The bill from Democratic legislators including Rep. Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces would cut loose three private prison operators that oversee four New Mexico facilities — and nearly half of state inmates.

The proposal responds to calls for more accountability in the criminal justice system.

Tafoya Lucero says the proposal is impractical.

