New Mexico production company partners with A-list actor to raise awareness for the American Buffalo

Updated: September 21, 2020 10:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the help of an A-list actor, a small production company based in New Mexico is raising awareness about an animal whose numbers are on the decline: the American Buffalo.
Lonnie Anderson, a South Valley man and partner with Riverhead Production Company, alongside Native American Filmmaker Chris Eyre, who is best known for his movie Smoke Signals, hatched the idea at the height of the pandemic lockdown.
Working remotely, they produced a 60-second video for the Wildlife Conservation Society voiced by actor Mark Ruffalo. The video aims to raise awareness about the buffalo population while drawing parallels to life during the pandemic.
"I'm no more wild than you are. I'm just like you. We are life,” Ruffalo says in the voiceover.
The video serves as another example of actors, artists and New Mexican filmmakers trying to make a positive difference the best way they know how.
