New Mexico prohibits suprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico prohibits suprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network

New Mexico prohibits suprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 21, 2020 10:27 AM
Created: April 21, 2020 10:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) has announced new requirements for all major health insurance carriers under New Mexico jurisdiction. Carriers must cover expenses for out-of-network care received as a result of COVID-19. 

“In this health emergency, cost and network availability should not be a deciding factor on whether a New Mexico patient receives appropriate health care services,” said Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal. 

Advertisement

As pressure on the healthcare system grows, insurance carriers should grant in-network providers the flexibility to refer patients to appropriate care, even if it's out-of-network. 

Effective immediately, insurance carriers shall reimburse out-of-network providers, including facilities, using the surprise billing rate. If a provider knowingly surprise bills a patient for out-of-network care, they may be fined. 

For more information, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo woman pleas for people to follow stay-at-home order after brother dies from COVID-19
Navajo woman pleas for people to follow stay-at-home order after brother dies from COVID-19
17 mayors sign letter in support of Gov. Lujan Grisham
17 mayors sign letter in support of Gov. Lujan Grisham
APS Chief Operations Officer Scott Elder named as interim APS superintendent
APS Chief Operations Officer Scott Elder named as interim APS superintendent
Buffalo Thunder Casino Hotel used to house tribal members with COVID-19
Buffalo Thunder Casino Hotel used to house tribal members with COVID-19
Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
Advertisement


New Mexico prohibits suprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
New Mexico prohibits suprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies
BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies
Police search for suspect after attempted carjacking near Lovelace Westside Hospital
Police search for suspect after attempted carjacking near Lovelace Westside Hospital
State officials say Milne helipad will not be used to bring in Arizona patients
State officials say Milne helipad will not be used to bring in Arizona patients
New Mexico’s oil industry faces more uncertainty after oil prices plummet nearly 300%
New Mexico’s oil industry faces more uncertainty after oil prices plummet nearly 300%