New Mexico prohibits suprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) has announced new requirements for all major health insurance carriers under New Mexico jurisdiction. Carriers must cover expenses for out-of-network care received as a result of COVID-19.
“In this health emergency, cost and network availability should not be a deciding factor on whether a New Mexico patient receives appropriate health care services,” said Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal.
As pressure on the healthcare system grows, insurance carriers should grant in-network providers the flexibility to refer patients to appropriate care, even if it's out-of-network.
Effective immediately, insurance carriers shall reimburse out-of-network providers, including facilities, using the surprise billing rate. If a provider knowingly surprise bills a patient for out-of-network care, they may be fined.
