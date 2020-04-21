New Mexico prohibits suprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) has announced new requirements for all major health insurance carriers under New Mexico jurisdiction. Carriers must cover expenses for out-of-network care received as a result of COVID-19.

“In this health emergency, cost and network availability should not be a deciding factor on whether a New Mexico patient receives appropriate health care services,” said Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal.