New Mexico proposes new cap on cannabis production | KOB 4
The Associated Press
June 11, 2019 08:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is proposing new cannabis production rules designed to shore up supplies to its medical marijuana program without flooding the rapidly expanding market.

The Department of Health published a proposal Tuesday to limit medical cannabis cultivation to 1,750 mature plants per licensed producer. Immature seedlings shorter than 8 inches (25 centimeters) won't count toward the limit so that producers can experiment with plant strains.

The production cap could increase starting in June 2021 if demands outstrip supplies.

Participation in the state's medical cannabis program has grown rapidly in recent years after chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder were added to a list of qualifying medical conditions.

Last week, the list was expanded to include opioid use disorder, Alzheimer's disease, autism spectrum disorder and several degenerative neurological disorders.

