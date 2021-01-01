New Mexico provides $100M in CARES Act grants to small businesses

Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. — 6,642 New Mexico small businesses will be receiving CARES Act grants — including restaurants, hotels, retail stores, nonprofits, manufacturing companies, accountants and more.
The grants, reportedly expending the entire $100 million in funds, range from $2,000 to $50,000, with an average grant of $15,000. The state legislature authorized the Small Business CARES Relief Grants last month during the spcial session.
"Thousands of New Mexico small businesses will be receiving this essential financial assistance," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. "And we have more work to do to ensure entrepreneurs, business-owners and workers all throughout our state are supported in these difficult times. The state of New Mexico will always step up to protect our own."
The New Mexico Finance Authority received over 14,000 grant applications during the application period, totaling to about $156 million in requests.
