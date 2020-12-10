New Mexico provides $5M in relief funds to low-income residents | KOB 4

New Mexico provides $5M in relief funds to low-income residents

Casey Torres
Created: December 10, 2020 08:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State leaders appropriated $5 million from the $330 million COVID-19 relief package passed during the second legislative special session. The money will be distributed to low-income New Mexicans before the end of the month.

This one-time payment of up to $750 is for residents who did not receive a federal stimulus check.  

However, the deadline to apply for aid is Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

You can click on the video to learn how to apply or visit the New Mexico Humans Services Department’s website.


