New Mexico public pension reform faces vote in state Senate

At legislative hearings, retired public employees have voiced divided opinions about the reform plan and whether it is necessary. The bill as currently written would phase in new pension contributions equal to 4% of pay, divided equally between employees and taxpayers.

The second major solvency measure would link future cost of living increases to investment returns and do away with the current annual 3% automatic, compounding increase in retirement benefits.

State police, adult corrections officers and low-income public employees are exempted from the changes to pension contributions.

The increases are delayed until 2023 for local government employees. The cost-of-living changes do not apply to current retirees age 75 and over.