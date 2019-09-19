New Mexico pueblos to get funding for library services | KOB 4
New Mexico pueblos to get funding for library services

Associated Press
September 19, 2019 06:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - More than a dozen New Mexico pueblos are being awarded grants to expand and create library services.
    
Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation say the pueblos will receive funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The money can be used to organize and preserve the historical records of Native American communities.
    
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan says the investment will bolster opportunities for exchanging knowledge, especially for students.
    
Isleta Pueblo will receive nearly $150,000 to organize and translate historical records to ensure they can be used as a resource for future generations.
    
The pueblo of Pojoaque will get more than $123,000 to preserve archival resources and to promote the Poeh Cultural Center Archives and Library. The funding will be used to hire additional employees and to buy equipment.

