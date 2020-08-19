New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 19, 2020 07:33 AM
Created: August 19, 2020 06:19 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election regulators are moving forward with an initiative that allows voters to trace mail-in ballots with the use of an individualized bar code in cooperation with the U.S. Postal Service.
Officials with the New Mexico secretary of state’s office briefed state lawmakers Tuesday on new election procedures that respond to the coronavirus pandemic and a surging reliance on voting by absentee ballot.
State Elections Director Mandy Vigil expressed relief at Tuesday’s announcement by the U.S. postmaster general that he would halt operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned could disrupt November elections.
Registered voters in New Mexico can start requesting absentee ballots now by contacting their county clerk. Officials said the online absentee ballot request will be available as soon as possible.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at polling sites once they open. Early voting will take place between Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.
Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover says her office must receive requests for an absentee ballot by Oct. 20. She recommends mailing it by Oct. 27.
Election day is Nov. 3 and there will be 71 polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
