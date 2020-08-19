New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms

New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 19, 2020 07:33 AM
Created: August 19, 2020 06:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election regulators are moving forward with an initiative that allows voters to trace mail-in ballots with the use of an individualized bar code in cooperation with the U.S. Postal Service.

Officials with the New Mexico secretary of state’s office briefed state lawmakers Tuesday on new election procedures that respond to the coronavirus pandemic and a surging reliance on voting by absentee ballot.

Advertisement

State Elections Director Mandy Vigil expressed relief at Tuesday’s announcement by the U.S. postmaster general that he would halt operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned could disrupt November elections.

Registered voters in New Mexico can start requesting absentee ballots now by contacting their county clerk. Officials said the online absentee ballot request will be available as soon as possible.  

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at polling sites once they open. Early voting will take place between Oct. 17 and Oct. 31. 

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover says her office must receive requests for an absentee ballot by Oct. 20. She recommends mailing it by Oct. 27.

Election day is Nov. 3 and there will be 71 polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres
Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres
New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
Advertisement


New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
New Mexico planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
New Mexico planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution