New Mexico puts surging income into schools, economic relief

The Associated Press
Created: March 18, 2021 10:12 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Senate approved an annual budget plan for state government that increases general fund spending by nearly 5% to shore up educational funding, bolster environmental oversight and provide an array of economic relief to low-income workers and businesses.

The state Senate voted 29-13 on Wednesday with most Republicans in opposition to approved a $7.45 billion spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Recent budget amendments would tap into newly approved federal pandemic aid to pay down the state’s unemployment insurance debt and funnel more dollars toward health care for the poor under Medicaid.


