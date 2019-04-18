New Mexico racino license in limbo pending court fight | KOB 4
New Mexico racino license in limbo pending court fight

The Associated Press
April 18, 2019 10:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A lucrative license to operate what will be the final horse racetrack and casino in New Mexico is still in limbo pending a legal challenge and regulators are reluctant to move forward.

The New Mexico Racing Commission is meeting Thursday in Albuquerque. While the racino license is on the agenda, commissioners aren't expected to make any decisions.

At issue is a contested feasibility study on the economics behind the five pending proposals.

One of the enterprises vying for the license, Hidalgo Downs LLC, contends the state hasn't done enough to study the matter.

Hidalgo Downs is seeking to dismiss its complaint after reaching a proposed settlement that would prevent the commission from considering the study's recommendations.

Attorneys for the other applicants have been fighting to intervene in the court case.

