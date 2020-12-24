New Mexico Rail Runner Express route gets new safety system | KOB 4

New Mexico Rail Runner Express route gets new safety system

The Associated Press
Created: December 24, 2020 06:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal regulators have certified that the New Mexico Rail Runner Express has met a year-end deadline to install a federally required safety system on the state-owned passenger service.

The Positive Train Control System is designed to prevent train collisions, high-speed derailments and incursions into track work zones.

The passenger service’s operator, the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, began installing the $60 million system on the 100-mile route between Santa Fe and Belen south of Albuquerque in April 2019.

In addition to Rail Runner commuter trains, the route is also used by Amtrak long-distance passenger trains and Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight trains.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

