New Mexico Rail Runner Express to return to full operating schedule

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 17, 2021 10:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Rail Runner Express will be resuming its pre-COVID schedule next Monday, May 24.

The Rail Runner had reopened some routes at limited capacity about two months ago, after nearly a year-long suspension due to the pandemic.

“We’ve worked side-by-side with the state in watching the current downward trend in COVID cases, and it’s given us an opportunity to ramp up our service and return to our more robust pre-pandemic schedule," said Terry Doyle, director of the Rio Metro Regional Transit District – the agency that oversees the Rail Runner.

Officials said the train cars will be disinfected and cleaned throughout the day. Passengers and train staff will still be required to wear masks, in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines.

The full schedule will include weekend services as well. To see the schedule, click here.


