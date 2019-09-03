New Mexico ranked 17th for best starting salary for teachers
Justine Lopez
September 03, 2019 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico ranked 17th on a list that compares starting salaries for K-12 educators in every state.
According to Albuquerque Business First, the average starting salaries for teachers in New Mexico is $36,405, which is nearly 20% less than the average national salary for all other state occupations.
New teachers are paid 21.8% less than other occupations in their state.
Louisiana, Wyoming, and South Dakota were among the states that paid new teachers the most. All three had less than a 10% difference from their state’s average salary for all occupations.
