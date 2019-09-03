New Mexico ranked 17th for best starting salary for teachers | KOB 4
New Mexico ranked 17th for best starting salary for teachers

Justine Lopez
September 03, 2019 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico ranked 17th on a list that compares starting salaries for K-12 educators in every state.

According to Albuquerque Business First, the average starting salaries for teachers in New Mexico is $36,405, which is nearly 20% less than the average national salary for all other state occupations.

New teachers are paid 21.8% less than other occupations in their state.

Louisiana, Wyoming, and South Dakota were among the states that paid new teachers the most. All three had less than a 10% difference from their state’s average salary for all occupations.

To view the complete list of starting salaries, click here. 

September 03, 2019

