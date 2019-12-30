New Mexico ranked 5th on list of states with most impaired driving deaths

"Enough is not being done. Last year DOT statistics were 152 people killed and that's three per week. That's just terrible,” Parnell said.

A crash from September sent shockwaves through a northern New Mexico community when officials said country singer Kylie Rae Harris was driving drunk when she hit 16-year-old Maria Elena Cruz. Both died in the accident.

In another high profile DWI case, state Sen. Richard Martinez was arrested and found guilty of drunken driving after crashing into a Jeep in June.

"Cars, the technology, getting much safer. People—not so much,” Parnell said.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving supports legislation that cracks down on DWI, but Parnell said people need to take responsibility for their actions and plan ahead.

The city will pay $10 off an Uber Ride for people on New Year’s Eve with the code ‘ABQNYE19’.