New Mexico ranks 3rd in alcohol consumption during pandemic

The state’s Taxation and Revenue Department said they’ll know how much excise tax was generated in March next month, but it won’t reflect retail sales. However, a recent survey from the BBQ cooking website, Seriously Smoked, ranked New Mexico third in alcohol consumption behind Texas and California.

The study analyzed data from Twitter including phrases and hashtags.

Romo believes New Mexicans are stressed because of the pandemic and looking for an outlet.

“One of those outlets can be alcohol or substances,” he said.

“Not only the pandemic but the social distancing, the stay-at-home orders, can be stressful for people, psychologically,” he added.

Despite the state’s public health orders and various restrictions, Romo said there are still plenty of resources available for people looking to get help for alcohol or substance abuse including the county’s Department of Behavioral Health.

To contact the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health, call 505-468-1555.