CDC: New Mexico ranks fifth in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita

Updated: November 09, 2021 06:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico ranks fifth in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the CDC.
CDC statistics show New Mexico is only behind Alaska, Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota. Those states are some of the least densely populated states in the nation. Surprisingly, New Mexico is trending up while those other states – with far worse vaccination rates – are trending down.
"Even if you're vaccinated, if you are in a sea of people who are unvaccinated and have COVID, COVID is just two times more transmissible, or contagious, than the original COVID," said Dr. Laura Parajon, the deputy secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health.
From February through November, more than 80% of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico are from unvaccinated people.
Dr. Parajon said there are three things driving the current surge in cases:
"I think at this point, it's up to us as a community, how we protect each other, how we move forward to really beat this," Dr. Parajon said.
Adding to the frustration, the two counties in New Mexico with the highest case counts per capita are San Juan County and Grant County. However, even they are more than 70% fully vaccinated for adults.
