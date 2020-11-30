New Mexico ranks high for coronavirus diagnosis rates

The Associated Press
Created: November 30, 2020 07:01 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A rolling average of statewide deaths from the coronavirus has surpassed 25 as New Mexico nears the end of a two-week period of heightened restrictions.
Virus-related deaths on Sunday included 60-year-old middle school teacher Sylvia Garcia of the Las Cruces area.
The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in New Mexico has risen over the past two weeks from 14.9 deaths per day on Nov. 14 to 25.3 deaths per day on Saturday. That's according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by Johns Hopkins.
State health officials on Sunday announced 1,443 newly confirmed virus cases and 13 related deaths.
