New Mexico ranks worst for college enrollment decline, but UNM bucks the trend

Garcia said the spring semester has been shaping up to be more of the same, and that they’ve avoided a large decrease in the number of students.

"Right now we've got a little over 18,000 students who are registered for spring. We expect about a couple thousand more,” he said. “We should be above 20,000. We're pretty close to where we were last year at this time."

Those current enrollment numbers are an accomplishment for UNM, which has faced declining enrollment for years.

Last fall, UNM saw a 2.4% decrease in enrollment, which was not nearly as bad as officials feared, and lines up with the national mark of 2.5%.

Freshman enrollment on the national level dropped substantially by more than 13%, but UNM saw a 7.5% increase.

“There’s lots of demand for UNM education,” Garcia said. “Right now the numbers are pretty close to where they were last year.We’ll probably be in about the same ballpark.”

Garcia said active recruiting played a big part in the university’s success.

"Give credit to the academic advisors, to the persistence of the students, again, to the quality of a UNM education,” he said.

New Mexico State University saw a bigger drop in fall enrollment, which fell by 7%.

Still, budget challenges persist for both UNM and NMSU as they’ve reported losing millions of dollars due to the pandemic.

Most UNM classes will resume Jan. 19 and NMSU begins its semester Jan. 25.

Both universities are still accepting application for the spring.