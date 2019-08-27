New Mexico rape suspect arrested in Texas | KOB 4
New Mexico rape suspect arrested in Texas

Christina Rodriguez
August 27, 2019 10:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A traveling nurse accused of a number of sexual assaults around Gallup has been arrested in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

Gallup police were searching for Dustin Hopper, 31, for raping a woman in a Gallup motel two weeks ago. The victim said Hopper was armed with a gun. 

According to the criminal complaint, Hopper had a contract with a hospital near Gallup but was terminated due to the current in-house investigations of unwanted sexual advances. 

The Apache County Sheriff's Office is also investigating another case with Hopper that involved sexual assault. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 27, 2019 10:51 AM
Created: August 27, 2019 09:31 AM

